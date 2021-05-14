FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Down 2.9%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.63. Approximately 92,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,176,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

