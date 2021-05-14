Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

