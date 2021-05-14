FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

