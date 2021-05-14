Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns Reduce Rating from Numis Securities

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £131 ($171.15) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £157.71 ($206.04).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £126.20 ($164.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £152.36 and a 200-day moving average of £146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,672 ($126.37) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.81.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

