Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.85.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
