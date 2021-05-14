Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLUIF. HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$30.50 during trading hours on Friday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

