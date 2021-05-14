Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) PT Lowered to $7.00

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $385.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

