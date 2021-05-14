Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 989 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker makes up 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.10. 6,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,123. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

