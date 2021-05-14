Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 79,610 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,610 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.47. 34,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,602. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

