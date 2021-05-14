Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 76,407 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,407 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $59.91. 38,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

