Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,299 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 3.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.91. 78,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $103.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

