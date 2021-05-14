FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLT stock opened at $268.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

