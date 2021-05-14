FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.07.
FLT stock opened at $268.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.57.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
