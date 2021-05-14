Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,615.79, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

