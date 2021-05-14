Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 71.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

