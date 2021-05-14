Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $208.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

