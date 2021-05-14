Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

