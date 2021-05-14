Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

