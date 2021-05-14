Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

