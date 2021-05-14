Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 109,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,669,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

