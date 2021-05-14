FirstGroup (LON:FGP) PT Raised to GBX 105 at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s previous close.

FGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.71 ($1.04).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 77.95 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £952.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

