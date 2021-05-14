FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.26

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 1607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

