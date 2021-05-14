First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

FFIN opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

