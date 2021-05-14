Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$41.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

FTT stock opened at C$33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$16.60 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

