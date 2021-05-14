Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of FINGF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Finning International has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

