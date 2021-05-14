Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTT. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

TSE:FTT opened at C$33.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.20. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

