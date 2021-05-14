Filecoin (FIL) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $117.05 or 0.00233059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $8.28 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.01125093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.01207170 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 70,758,773 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

