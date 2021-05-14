Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 2,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,307. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $353.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

