Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $18.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $326,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

