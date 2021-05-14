Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.24. 38,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,031. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of -825.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

