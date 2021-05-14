Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 970.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,770 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $50,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

