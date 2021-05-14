Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,118,285. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

