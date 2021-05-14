Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

