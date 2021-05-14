Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FEEXF. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

