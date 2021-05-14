Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
