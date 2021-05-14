Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

