Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis Sells 500 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.