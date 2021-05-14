FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

