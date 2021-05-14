Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FTHM stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,393. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

