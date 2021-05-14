FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

