Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 247,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $418.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

