Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 292,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

