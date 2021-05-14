FAI Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

