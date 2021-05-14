Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,643 ($34.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,780,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,664.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a market capitalization of £24.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.26.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.