Exeedme Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and $634,437.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00653197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00233686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.30 or 0.01243569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01057977 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,074,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

