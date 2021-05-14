Exeedme Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $32.02 million and $950,601.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00094513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00608826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00237155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.22 or 0.01166025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01210985 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,074,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

