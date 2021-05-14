Exane Derivatives Sells 102 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

