Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 2,300 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $25.20 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,630 shares of company stock worth $656,387.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

