Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 1,419 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

