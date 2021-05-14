Exane Derivatives Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $290.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

