Exane Derivatives Buys 288 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

