Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $17.22 on Friday. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

